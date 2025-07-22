Joe Wilson Calls for Full Repeal of Caesar Act in Response to Gradual Rollback Bill

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson has called for the full repeal of the Caesar Act, arguing that the sanctions law obstructs Syria’s reconstruction and fuels conditions conducive to the resurgence of ISIS.

His remarks come in response to a new bill introduced by Representative Michael Lawler, which is due to be voted on Tuesday. The bill proposes extending the Caesar Act until a series of sectoral reviews of the Syrian government are completed.

In a post on “X” (formerly Twitter), Congressman Wilson—who chairs the Middle East Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee—stated: “I appreciate the intent of my colleagues on the Financial Services Committee, in addition to Representative Michael Lawler, for raising the timely issue of sanctions streamlining on Syria.”

He added: “I believe that the full repeal of the Caesar Act aligns more with President Trump’s agenda to give Syria a chance.” Wilson stressed that keeping the Act in place “will only hinder long-term reconstruction, which could contribute to the return of ISIS.”

What Does Representative Lawler’s Bill Propose?

Representative Michael Lawler’s bill is set to be reviewed by the Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, and Judiciary Committees of the U.S. Congress. It aims to re-evaluate banking restrictions, enhance anti-money laundering provisions, and modernise sanctions on Syria.

According to the bill, the Caesar Act cannot be repealed until the Syrian government meets a set of conditions for two consecutive years:

Ceasing the use of its airspace for attacks on civilians with weaponry.

Allowing unrestricted humanitarian and international aid access, alongside ensuring freedom of movement and medical services in areas under its control.

Releasing all political prisoners and granting international observers access to detention centres.

Halting arbitrary targeting or detention of religious minorities.

Taking verifiable action to combat the production and distribution of Captagon, a powerful amphetamine widely trafficked in the region.

The bill also mandates that the Director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network brief Congress within a year on the effects of any special exemptions granted to the Commercial Bank of Syria, assessing implications for U.S. security and foreign policy.

Additionally, the resolution calls on the U.S. Treasury Secretary to instruct American representatives to restore accurate economic monitoring and reporting within Syria.

Continued Advocacy for Repeal

Congressman Wilson has consistently called for the lifting of all sanctions on Syria, including those imposed under the Caesar Act. He reaffirmed his position, stating: “I will try to use all available mechanisms to repeal this law as soon as possible.”

He further argued: “As long as we do not repeal the Caesar Act, investors will not risk long-term investment in Syria, which is essential for its reconstruction and making it great again.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.