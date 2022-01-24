What Happened Over the Weekend in Syria

Russian and Syrian diplomats meet in Moscow, Syrian man from award-winning photograph invited to Italy, and refugees from Syria in Turkey suffer from cold. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

Special Representative of Russian President for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, discussed with Syrian Ambassador in Moscow, Riad Haddad, the latest developments in Syria in the context of a comprehensive solution to the crisis in it and boosting bilateral relations, according to SANA. “The meeting between Bogdanov and Haddad focused on the exchange of views on the developments of the situation in Syria, including a comprehensive settlement in it,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. The statement added that the two sides also discussed in detail issues related to boosting the multilateral Russian-Syrian cooperation with a focus on reconstruction in Syria.

The award-winning photograph — of a man who had lost a leg in a bomb attack in Syria, hoisting into the air his son, born without limbs, another casualty of the country’s civil war — went viral last year in Italy, The New York Times reported. On Friday, Munzir al-Nezzel, the man in the picture, and his son Mustafa arrived in Italy after a remarkable effort by the organizers of the Siena International Photo Awards, to bring them and their family from Turkey, where they had fled after Syria. “We are coming, thank you,” 6-year-old Mustafa, smiling broadly, said in a video message recorded before he and his family — Nezzel, the boy’s mother and two sisters ages 1 and 4 — boarded a plane in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday to fly to Italy. “We love Italia,” he added. The picture of Mustafa and his father, both with loving smiles, which was taken in January 2021 by Turkish photographer Mehmet Aslan and called “Hardship of Life,” was declared photo of the year at the Siena awards last year.

A Turkish NGO called on the international community to provide humanitarian assistance for Syrian refugees dealing with heavy snow and rainfall in tents. The recent snow and rain have devastated hundreds of Syrian refugee camps along the Turkish border. Bülent Yıldırım, head of the Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that winter conditions are becoming more difficult and heavy snowfall has destroyed many tents. “Many tents, including those in this tent city, were destroyed. People who live here have taken shelter with those who live in other camps,” he said. Each tent currently houses 10-15 people, he stated: “The population has increased even more as a result of those who left the destroyed tents.

