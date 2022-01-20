Maduro Says Will Visit Syria

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that he will visit Syria soon to celebrate with the Syrian people peace and stability, according to SANA.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that he will visit Syria soon to celebrate with the Syrian people and their leadership the atmosphere of peace and stability that they managed to reach after facing the terrorist aggression launched against their country.

President Maduro’s remarks came while awarding Syria’s Ambassador in Caracas Khalil Bitar the First Class Order of Merit (Francisco de Miranda) on the occasion of the end of his duties.

“Awarding the Order of Merit to Ambassador Bitar reflects the common friendship and mutual admiration between the peoples of Venezuela and Syria, who are anti-imperialism and anti-terrorism, and who aspire to peace for common prosperity and economic growth,” Maduro said.

He added “We admire the history of the Syrian people and their heroism, determination, and struggle against terrorist organizations. We salute the courage of President Bashar al-Assad and his heroic stance as he led a historic battle against the U.S. terrorist aggression and its accomplices in the world and achieved victory thanks to the help of his allies such as Russia, China, Iran, and other anti-imperialism peoples and with Venezuela’s moral and spiritual support.”

Maduro called for respecting Syria’s right to reconstruction and prosperity, stressing that it is the center of cultures.

The Venezuelan President proposed the idea of holding an economic and investment exhibition in Damascus for all Venezuelan businessmen and the Syrian community in Venezuela to affirm the readiness to assist in the reconstruction and he tasked the Minister of Foreign Affairs with preparing for that and inviting businessmen.

