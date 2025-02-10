Moscow Expresses Readiness to Participate in Syria’s Reconstruction

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, announced that Moscow is prepared to assist Syria in its reconstruction efforts.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Nebenzia stated that recent discussions between Russia and the new Syrian administration underscored both parties’ commitment to strengthening multifaceted bilateral cooperation rooted in traditional friendship and mutual respect.

He affirmed that Moscow is ready to provide the necessary support to Syrians while emphasizing that the Syrian people are capable of overcoming challenges without external intervention.

Nebenzia also highlighted that the longstanding friendship between Russia and Syria has withstood the test of time and remains unaffected by shifting political dynamics.

He further noted that Moscow is keen on ensuring the participation of all political factions, as well as ethnic and religious groups, in an inclusive dialogue that fosters national stability and recovery. Additionally, he underscored the importance of the United Nations’ role in supporting Syria’s political process through comprehensive dialogue.

Earlier, Syrian caretaker Interior Minister Ali Kadda emphasized that Syria’s relationship with Russia is founded on mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. He noted that unlike in the past, today’s Syria engages with Russia as an independent and sovereign state.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra stated that Damascus is open to allowing Russia to retain its air and naval bases along the Syrian coast, provided that any agreements with Moscow align with Syria’s national interests.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Abu Qasra remarked that Russia’s stance toward the new Syrian government has improved since the fall of the previous regime. He added that Damascus is currently evaluating Moscow’s proposals within a pragmatic framework as it redefines its alliances.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.