Al-Hol Camp Official: Situation Will Be Catastrophic if U.S. Aid Is Cut Off

An official at al-Hol camp in northern Syria warned on Monday that conditions inside the camp—which houses thousands of families affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS)—would deteriorate further if U.S. aid is discontinued.

Following his inauguration for a second term, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of aid provided by the State Department through non-governmental organizations working in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Jihan Hanan, co-chair of the al-Hol camp, told North Press that the situation would become “catastrophic” if aid is not resumed. “We are working on a contingency plan in case support is not restored,” she said.

Hanan stressed that halting aid would have a severe impact, as “most of the camp’s essential services are funded by the U.S. State Department. The camp is sealed off, and its residents are unable to leave to secure their basic needs.”

She noted that they had secured a 15-day exception in cooperation with humanitarian partners to maintain support. “Beyond this period, the situation remains uncertain,” she said. “However, we remain hopeful that aid will resume.”

Hanan emphasized that the Autonomous Administration cannot shoulder the responsibility of the al-Hol camp alone. “This is a matter of international concern, as the camp houses citizens from various countries, making it their responsibility to provide support. The Autonomous Administration will fulfil its duties, but the burden is immense.”

She also warned that the suspension of aid would pose a serious security threat within the camp, urging the international community to provide humanitarian assistance until the camp is fully evacuated.

