ALBA Countries Renew their Support for Syria

The countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas (ALBA) reiterated their positions in supporting Syria and rejecting any form of interference in its internal affairs.

The Secretary-General of the Bolivarian Alliance Countries, Ambassador Sacha Llorente said during a press conference in the Cuban capital, Havana that “the ALBA countries stand by Syria in its war against terrorism.” He expressed his condemnation of any act that violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Llorente also renewed the positions of the ALBA countries in supporting the Palestinian people and their right to establish their independent state with al-Quds as its capital.

Llorente condemned the United States’ continuation of fighting the progressive countries in the region and interfering in their internal affairs.

It is noteworthy that the Organization of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas was established on December 14, 2004, and includes in its membership the founding countries Venezuela and Cuba, in addition to Bolivia, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua, and Barbuda, Ecuador, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and two observer states Suriname and Haiti.

