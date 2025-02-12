Iranian Plot to Assassinate Al-Sharaa and Overthrow His Government Uncovered

The Turkish newspaper Türkiye Gazetesi has revealed an Iranian plan to overthrow President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his government through a military coup, orchestrated during a secret meeting in Najaf, Iraq.

High-Level Coordination in Najaf

According to the report, the meeting was attended by senior generals of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) along with officers from the deposed Syrian regime. Discussions also included arrangements to support various groups, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), ISIS, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and Hezbollah.

The meeting took place last week in a villa owned by a Shiite businessman in Najaf. High-profile attendees included:

Major General Hossein Akbar – Former IRGC commander and former Iranian ambassador to Damascus.

Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh – Commander of the IRGC Air Force and head of special operations in Iranian intelligence.

Major General Asaad al-Ali, Major General Mohammad Khalouf, Brigadier General Adel Sarhan, Brigadier General Abdullah Manaf al-Hassan, and Brigadier General Mohammad Sarmini – High-ranking officers from the deposed Syrian regime.

Strategic Support and Smuggling Routes

The attendees reportedly agreed on a comprehensive logistical and arms support network, utilizing key border crossings such as:

Deir-ez-Zor–al-Boukamal

Hassakeh–Qaim–Rabia–Malikiya

Maritime supply routes from Tartous and Lattakia

Additionally, the report indicates that Iranian officials reached agreements with both the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the SDF to facilitate the implementation of their plan.

Foreign Fighters and Hezbollah’s Role

It was also decided that Shiite fighters from Afghanistan and Pakistan, operating under the Zainabiyoun and Fatemiyoun militias, would be smuggled through SDF-controlled areas to participate in the coup.

Furthermore, the Latakia–Southern Cyprus maritime corridor was identified as a key route for transporting weapons and fighters, while Hezbollah was tasked with providing ground support via land routes from Lebanon.

Assassination Plans and Internal Exploitation

A central focus of the meeting was the assassination of President al-Sharaa, with discussions on executing the operation through internal sleeper cells and ISIS operatives.

The plot also emphasized the need to exploit vulnerabilities within the caretaker government to facilitate the coup and ensure the success of the operation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.