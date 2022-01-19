Syria, Crimea to Develop Trade Exchange through Crimean Ports

Crimea is willing to become a gateway to Russia for Syrian companies, in bid to deepen economic ties, according to SANA.

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea under the President of Russia, Georgy Muradov, said that the Crimean ports could become the main southern sea gateways for Russia, as part of developing trade and economic relations with Syria.

“The Crimean ports are ready to become the main southern sea gateways for Russia to help developing trade and economic relations with Syria, and they are open to importing the marketable products to and from Syria without fear of any sanctions”, Muradov told Sputnik News Agency.

The representatives of other Russian regions can trade with Syria through Crimea, noting that a joint commercial center has already been established between Crimea and Syria, while we are working to increase the volume of trade exchange, Muradov added.

On Monday evening, a Syrian economic delegation headed by Economy and Foreign Trade Minister, Muhammad Samer al-Khalil arrived in Crimea in an official visit to the Crimea to hold discussions on the prospects of joint cooperation between both sides.

During the delegation’s meeting with the Syrian delegation, the Head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, affirmed his country’s keenness to develop commercial partnership programs with Syria.

