Mekdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria

The Syrian Foreign minister has claimed that the U.S. occupation is violating human rights in Syria, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, said that U.S. aggression has destroyed Raqqa city, a witness to its brutality.

Read Also: U.S. Installs Oil Refinery in Rmelan Fields, Hassakeh Countryside

Mekdad added in a press dialogue at al-Wahda Establishment for Press and Publication that the U.S. is one of the most sides that violate human rights and exploit this file.

He said that everything related to the Constitutional Committee is exclusively a Syrian affair, and its success depends on guaranteeing the non-intervention in its work and the West has no genuine intention to make the task of the Committee a success.

Remarks by the Syrian Observer: Despite the title, the original article did not mention Turkey’s presence in Syria.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.