U.S. Installs Oil Refinery in Rmelan Fields, Hassakeh Countryside

The U.S. and the SDF have installed an oil refinery in the Rmelan field, in the countryside of Hassakeh, according to SANA.

The U.S. occupation forces and the separatist SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces, editor’s note) militia installed an oil refinery in Rmelan fields in Hassakeh northeastern, in parallel with stealing dozens of tankers laden with oil and transferring them to Iraqi territories.

A source at the Directorate of Rmelan fields told SANA that the oil refinery has a capacity to refine 3,000 barrels per day.

The source added that the upcoming weeks and months will witness a large increase in stealing and looting of Syrian oil from the al-Jazeera region (in which Hassakeh is located) by the U.S. occupation and the SDF militia after installing the refinery

In the same context, local sources said that the U.S. occupation forces brought out on Saturday evening a convoy of 79 vehicles, including tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil, refrigerators, and a number of trucks, accompanied by four military vehicles, heading to northern Iraq via the illegal crossings.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.