New Escalation in Northern Syria: Clashes and Mutual Shelling Between the SDF and Pro-Turkish Factions

Tensions have escalated in northern Syria, with violent clashes erupting between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish-backed factions. The hostilities have displaced dozens of families from the affected areas.

Local sources reported that the SDF launched artillery strikes on the town of Abu Qalqal and the outskirts of the village of Shash al-Bobna, southeast of Manbij. This was followed by an SDF infiltration attempt into positions held by pro-Turkish factions, resulting in intense clashes.

The fighting involved heavy and medium weaponry, with pro-Turkish factions responding with artillery targeting the village of Bir Hasso along the Qaraqozak axis.

In a parallel incident, clashes broke out in the eastern neighborhoods of Manbij after SDF fighters infiltrated areas controlled by pro-Turkish factions. The confrontation lasted for hours, adding to the region’s volatility.

On the Tishreen Dam axis, both sides engaged in artillery exchanges. Pro-Turkish factions attempted to infiltrate the village of al-Saidin near the dam, but the SDF successfully repelled the assault.

Field sources confirmed three fatalities and several injuries from the clashes, though no official figures for casualties have been released.

This escalation comes as Turkish forces continue to target SDF-held areas along the contact lines, despite the United States reiterating both parties’ commitment to a ceasefire agreement.

However, field observers suggest the events highlight the agreement’s fragility and indicate preparations on both sides for further escalation.

The violence has led to the displacement of families from targeted villages, with fears mounting that border areas may become open battlefields. Residents near the Tishreen Dam are reportedly enduring dire conditions due to repeated shelling, which threatens their safety and livelihoods.

