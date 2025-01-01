Syrian Lawyers Demand the Restoration of Bar Association Independence

In a powerful collective statement, leading Syrian lawyers and members of the Bar Association have called for urgent reforms to restore the independence of their professional body, emphasizing the need for free and fair elections as a cornerstone of this process. The statement reflects a deep-seated commitment to reclaim the Bar Association’s historic role as a guardian of justice and rights in Syrian society, particularly in the wake of decades of authoritarian control.

A Legacy of Repression

The lawyers highlighted the devastating impact of the now-deposed regime on the Syrian Bar Association. Once a vital institution advocating for the rule of law and human rights, it was systematically dismantled. Between 1978 and 1980, Syrian lawyers were at the forefront of activism, opposing the state of emergency, arbitrary arrests, and torture. This culminated in a historic general strike alongside other professional syndicates in 1980.

The regime responded with brutal force, storming the lawyers’ hall in the Palace of Justice, arresting the head of the Bar Association, and persecuting its members. The Association’s general assembly and branch councils were dissolved, and a repressive new law was introduced in 1981 to suppress its independence. This transformed the Bar into an instrument of control rather than a protector of its members and their professional immunity.

The absence of an independent Bar Association enabled unchecked human rights abuses, including the establishment of infamous detention centers such as Palmyra and Saydnaya prisons, where impunity reigned supreme.

A Call to Action

The lawyers’ statement comes at a critical transitional moment for Syria. With the fall of the regime, the Bar Association is no longer subjugated to authoritarian rule, and its members argue that it must reclaim its rightful role in public life. The statement asserts that the Association must empower its members to defend individual rights and the integrity of society, even in the face of potential future challenges from those in power.

The signatories unequivocally reject the appointment of unelected councils to lead the Bar Association, describing such moves as a continuation of subservience and a barrier to genuine reform. “Only free elections,” the statement declares, “can restore the Bar Association’s role as a protector of its members’ independence and immunity, paving the way for it to reclaim its rightful place in Syrian society.”

A Framework for Reform

The lawyers outlined a detailed path forward, calling for immediate elections at both the central and branch levels of the Bar Association. They propose using the existing Law No. 30 of 2010, despite its shortcomings, with certain provisions suspended to remove ties to the deposed regime’s influence, including connections to the Baath Party and the security apparatus.

These provisions, the lawyers suggest, could be suspended through a declaration by the interim government, allowing the Bar to hold extraordinary sessions and elections for branch councils. The elections, they stress, must be open, free, and representative, particularly for female members, to ensure equitable participation.

Once branch councils are elected, an extraordinary session of the General Conference of the Bar Association would be convened to form a new central council capable of representing the profession and managing its affairs independently.

A Defiant Stand for Justice

The lawyers emphasized that free elections are not just about restoring the Bar Association but are a symbolic act of defiance against decades of authoritarian repression. They argue that the Bar must once again be a pillar of justice, accountability, and human rights in Syria, reflecting the aspirations of a society that has paid a steep price for its liberation.

Signatories Representing a United Front

The statement is signed by a diverse group of lawyers from across Syria’s governorates, underscoring their collective commitment to this cause. The first signatories, listed in alphabetical order, include prominent figures such as Omar Kondakji, Almoutassem Kilani, Abdulhay Al-Sayed, Naya Saad, and Layla Moubayed, and many more from branches across the country.

The Road Ahead

As Syria navigates its transitional period, the lawyers’ statement serves as a rallying cry for legal and institutional reform. It underscores the vital role of an independent Bar Association in rebuilding a just and democratic society, rooted in accountability, representation, and the rule of law.

The call for free elections is a clear demand for progress, signaling the determination of Syria’s legal professionals to lead by example in the country’s broader struggle for freedom and justice.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.