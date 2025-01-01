Syria This Week – New Minister of Defense; French Strike; Sharaa Meets Christian Leaders

Syria’s transitional authorities announced on Tuesday the appointment of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) military commander, Marhaf Abu Qasra, as the new defense minister, two days after naming former members of opposition factions to key positions. Among those appointed to the armed forces were foreign fighters, including Uyghurs, Jordanians, and Turks, according to Reuters. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and experts identified some of these appointees as “foreign jihadists.”

The BBC reported, based on Syrian sources, that at least six of the newly appointed officers are foreign nationals. On Sunday evening, the new general command released a decree on Telegram listing 49 individuals promoted to the ranks of general, brigadier general and colonel. These included Syrian fighters and defectors from the regime’s military who joined Islamist factions after the 2011 uprising.

Maysa Sabrin Becomes First Female Governor of Syria’s Central Bank

On Monday, the transitional authorities appointed Dr. Maysa Sabrin, formerly the first deputy governor of the Central Bank of Syria, as acting governor—making her the first woman to hold this position. An unnamed department manager at the bank confirmed that Sabrin had assumed her new role on Tuesday, signing documents as “Governor of the Central Bank of Syria in charge of conducting business.”

Sabrin succeeds Mohamed Issam Hazmeh, who had held the position since 2021. Her appointment has sparked debate, with supporters lauding the historic move and critics questioning her ability to address the country’s financial challenges. Radwan Ziadeh welcomed the news, calling it a “response to those doubting Syrian women’s leadership capabilities.” However, he noted that Sabrin faces the daunting task of reshaping Syria’s monetary policy, which has long focused solely on stabilizing the exchange rate of the Syrian pound.

Others expressed skepticism. Issa Shaghouri remarked on Facebook that while the move aims to garner public support, failure could harm future opportunities for women in leadership. Conversely, Qutaiba Yassin highlighted the symbolic significance of appointing a woman to this pivotal role, reflecting a progressive vision for women’s participation in governance.

Sabrin also serves on various boards, including the Damascus Stock Exchange, the Accounting and Auditing Board, and the Real Estate Finance Supervisory Authority. Nonetheless, critics have accused the new leadership of retaining individuals associated with the Assad regime, potentially sidelining external Syrian expertise.

Ahmad al-Sharaa Meets Christian Leaders; Ports Authority Established

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the commander-in-chief of Syria’s new administration, met on Tuesday with a delegation of Christian leaders in Damascus to mark Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. The meeting coincided with Prime Minister Mohammad al-Bashir’s decision to establish a General Authority for Land and Sea Ports.

Private sources told Al Jazeera that preparations are underway for a Syrian National Dialogue Conference. This event aims to form a transitional government and draft a new constitution. Invitations will be extended to representatives from all segments of Syrian society, with the upcoming government prioritizing merit over sectarian, religious, or political quotas.

The agenda of the conference will focus on creating a unified framework for selecting the transitional government, which will operate under a term defined by national consensus.

Interim Government Establishes General Authority for Border Crossings

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported that Prime Minister Mohammad al-Bashir issued a decision to establish a General Authority for Land and Sea Ports. This authority, endowed with legal personality and administrative and financial independence, will operate under the Prime Minister’s supervision.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Shadi al-Waisi met with representatives from the Department of State Cases, including branch heads, counsellors, and lawyers, to discuss the department’s role in defending state rights and safeguarding public funds. During a visit to Sweida province on Sunday, al-Waisi announced plans to draft a law for the repatriation and prosecution of criminals who fled Syria or remain within its borders. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the rule of law and ensuring judicial independence.

France Launches Strikes in Syria for the First Time Since Assad’s Fall

France announced its first airstrikes in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, targeting ISIS (Daesh) positions. French Defense Minister Sébastien Licorneau confirmed that French fighter jets conducted the strikes on Sunday, marking a renewed commitment to counterterrorism efforts in the region.

Licorneau shared on the X platform during a visit to French UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: “Our armed forces remain engaged in the fight against terrorism in the Levant.” According to the French Defense Ministry, Rafale jets and U.S. drones launched seven bombs on two Daesh military sites in central Syria. France has been part of the international coalition against ISIS since 2014 in Iraq and 2015 in Syria.

Washington Expresses Concern Over Minority Attacks in Syria

The United States conveyed its concerns over recent violent attacks on minorities in Syria during a meeting between U.S. envoy Daniel Rubinstein and Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al-Shibani, Axios reported. Rubinstein urged the transitional administration to address allegations of reprisals and intimidation.

A U.S. official told Axios that the new foreign minister emphasized the administration’s opposition to such violence, attributing most incidents to unaffiliated armed groups. Efforts are reportedly underway to disband militias and integrate their members into a unified national army to promote security and stability, according to the same source.

Ahmad al-Sharaa: Elections in Syria May Take Four Years

Ahmad al-Sharaa, the commander-in-chief of Syria’s transitional administration, revealed a tentative timeline for elections during an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya. He estimated that drafting a new constitution could take three years, with an additional year needed for visible improvements in public services.

Al-Sharaa also announced plans to disband Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) at the forthcoming National Dialogue Conference. The conference will include broad representation across Syrian society and will address issues such as the dissolution of parliament and constitutional reform.

While the HTS-led campaign ended Syria’s 13-year civil war, concerns persist over the group’s ideological stance and its ability to transition toward democratic governance. Al-Sharaa emphasized that the new administration seeks to reassure neighboring countries of its commitment to inclusivity and distancing itself from hardline Islamist roots.

Egypt Engages with Syria’s New Administration

In a significant diplomatic development, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani held a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Ati. According to al-Shibani, the discussion centred on strengthening bilateral relations and the shared role of both nations in promoting regional stability.

Egypt reaffirmed its stance on preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and preventing the country from becoming a hub for extremism. This marks the first official contact between Egypt and Syria’s transitional government, highlighting the evolving dynamics in the region’s geopolitics.