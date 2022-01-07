Shaaban in Soleimani Eulogy: Blood of Martyrs won’t be Shed in Vain

At a memorial ceremony to commemorate the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Shaaban claimed the axis of resistance is fighting a moral war, according to al-Baath.

On Tuesday, the Iranian Embassy in Damascus held a memorial ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions, at the Assad National Library.

The speech of President Bashar al-Assad was delivered by Dr Buthaina Shaaban, Special Adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, during the memorial ceremony.

“Martyr Soleimani understood the essence of the hostile strategy against the axis of resistance. Through every task he undertook, he attacked the foundations of this strategy wherever it exists and in every way available to him,” Shaaban said.

“If we recall the goals that the United States has pursued throughout its History, carried out by its agent [Israel], the main reason behind adopting these targets is the fear that a model will spread that threatens the essence of their political, military, cultural or moral identity. This is seen from the targeting of Martin Luther King, to Indira Gandhi and the extermination of her family, to the assassination of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his family, and to the targeted killings of Ghassan Kanafani, Naji al-Ali, Abu Jihad, Abu Iyad, Che Guevara, Allende and countless honorable Palestinian, Arab and international activists. They worked with great vision and sincerity against imperialist objectives, against occupation and settlement, against colonization, and the disregard for the dignity and capabilities of the people,” Shaaban said.

Shaaban called for “the development of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Palestine.” She advocated these actions to “work towards promoting communication, harmony and integration in this axis. This would constitute a solid basis to increase the pride, strength, and capability of all these countries and their people to meet internal, regional and international challenges, while also benefiting the general prosperity for all the peoples of this axis. ”

She added that the rail and electrical connections between Iran, Iraq, and Syria are a good start for linking the countries of the region with open relations that serve their people and allow them to flourish.”

“If we are fighting a major war after the military war – an economic, cultural, and moral war- we will not allow the blood of the martyrs to have been shed in vain. Rather, we will honor their sacrifices, and follow the paths shown by their blood until our battle reaches its end, being an economic, regional, cultural, and moral victory over all forces of evil, aggression, occupation, and settlement,” she added.

