Shaaban: U.S. Occupation will be Resisted by all Means

Buthaina Shaaban stressed that the U.S. presence in Syria is an occupation that loots Syrian oil under the pretext of fighting terrorism, SANA reports.

Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic, Buthaina Shaaban stressed that the U.S. occupation forces are in Syria to support terrorism and steal the resources of its people, asserting that the so-called “Caesar Act” is an American flagrant violation of human rights that causes large damage to the economic and living conditions of the Syrian people.

In an interview with some Chinese media on Thursday, Dr. Shaaban condemned U.S. criminality against the Syrian people.

“Syria affirms that the U.S. presence on its lands is an occupation which will be resisted by all possible means”, Shaaban went on to say.

The war waged against Syria contributed to unveiling the lies of the West and its allegations, Shaaban added, wondering that if the U.S. is keen on the rights of the Muslims in China, why then it practices economic terrorism on the Syrian people, which is a Muslim‐majority country.

In regard to the so-called “Summit for Democracy” which the U.S. has called for, Shaaban said that those who steal the oil and wheat from the Syrian people have no right to talk about democracy.

She pointed out that this summit is an expression of the bankruptcy of the U.S. global leadership, as this call has been based upon political criteria to interfere in the countries internal affairs, indicating that Syria has adopted since many years a policy to head east and “China is the example that we are keen to deal with.”

