Bahrain Appoints First Ambassador to Syria Since 2011

Bahrain appointed Waheed Mubarak Sayyar as its first ambassador to its diplomatic mission to Syria since 2011, according to North Press.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said the King, Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, issued decree No. 124 of 2021, appointing Waheed Mubarak Sayyar head of the diplomatic mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Syria with the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

In December 2018, Bahrain announced the reopening of its embassy with the Syrian government, after it was closed with the eruption of the Syrian war, as it took a position in support of the Syrian opposition.

Sayyar has held several positions, the last of which was between 2015 and 2021 when he held the position of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs and the Cooperation Council.

Recently, some Arab countries have taken limited moves to improve relations with Syria.

Several Arab embassies were also reopened in Damascus and some Arab officials visited Damascus and some commercial ties were restored with the war-torn country.

