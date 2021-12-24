Assad Regime Attacks Saudi Envoy who Said “Don’t Believe them” 

An Assad regime diplomat fiercely criticized the Saudi ambassador to the United Nations after the latter slammed the Syrian regime in a speech, according to al-Souria Net.

The deputy foreign minister of the Assad regime, Bashar al-Jaafari, described Riyadh’s ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah al-Mouallimi as a “Saudi employee,” when commenting on Mouallimi’s speech at a UN meeting.

“Syria is too big to respond to the statement of any Saudi employee from here or there,” Jaafari said in an interview with Iran’s al-Mayadeen TV channel on Wednesday.

“Riyadh continues to implement a non-Arab agenda and its policy is subject to the Western agenda,” he said.

Read Also: Nasr Hariri Removed from Syrian Opposition Negotiating Body in Bid for Closer Ties with Saudi Arabia



On the regime’s return to the Arab League, Jaafari claimed that “Damascus does not accept that any condition should be imposed on Syria’s participation in Arab League meetings; there is no doubt that Qatar is obstructing Damascus’ participation.”

“Don’t believe them saying that the war is over in Syria, claiming that there is no need for UN resolutions,” Mouallimi said, in summing up Saudi Arabia’s position on Assad’s regime.

“Don’t believe them if their leader stands on a pyramid of innocent people claiming a great victory; how can he declare victory from amongst the remains of innocent people and the ruins of people’s houses?” Mouallimi said in an attack on regime head Bashar al-Assad. “Any victory shall be for a leader who stands on the remains of his people and his citizens.”

In his speech, Mouallimi also highlighted the Assad regime’s lies, as well as its lack of sincerity in pursuing reconstruction and establishing security.

The Saudi position comes at a time when attention is turning to the Arab League, and the attempts of some countries to reactivate the membership of the Assad regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.