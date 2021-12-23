Astana States Reiterate Sovereignty of Syria, Reject Coercive Measures

Following the 17th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format, Russia, Turkey, and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and rejected unilateral coercive measures, according to SANA.

The guarantor states of the Astana process reiterated on Wednesday their strong commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, stressing the continuation of joint action to combat terrorism in all its forms and names in Syria and rejecting separatist agendas aimed at undermining its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the final statement of the 17th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format, which was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, over two days, the guarantor states, namely Russia, Iran, and Turkey, condemned the terrorist operations in Syria that target innocent civilians and civilian facilities, and stressed the continuation of cooperation in order to permanently eliminate the terrorist organizations of Daesh (ISIS) and Jabhat al-Nusra and all individuals, groups and entities associated with al-Qaeda terrorist organization and included in the lists of the UN Security Council of terrorist organizations.

According to the statement, the guarantor states discussed in detail the situation in the de-escalation zone in Idleb and stressed the need for full implementation of all agreements in this regard. The Astana states also discussed the situation in northeastern Syria and agreed that long-term security and stability in this region can only be achieved on the basis of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and integrity, expressing their rejection of the theft of oil revenues that should belong to Syria.

The guarantor states of the Astana process reiterated their condemnation of the repeated Israeli attacks on Syria, which constitute a violation of international law and international humanitarian law, undermine the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring countries, and endanger security and stability in the region, calling for the end of these attacks.

The guarantor states also reiterated their conviction that there is no military solution to the crisis in Syria and stressed the need to commit to advancing the political process led and owned by the Syrians and facilitated by the United Nations in accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2254.

The guarantor states affirmed their support for the work of the Committee of Discussing the Constitution, affirming that the work of the committee should be carried out without foreign interference and without the imposition of timetables.

Read Also: Syrian Delegation Meets UN, Russian Delegations in Nur-Sultan

They expressed their deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Syria, especially in light of the conditions of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, noting that this pandemic represents a challenge to the health reality in Syria and affects the social, economic, and humanitarian conditions in it.

They also expressed their rejection of the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria, which contradict international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations, especially in light of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The guarantor states stressed the need to increase humanitarian aid to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization, and preconditions in order to support the improvement of the humanitarian situation in the country and progress in the political solution process.

They also welcomed the adoption of Resolution No. 2585 of 2021 (Which extended the use of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for the delivery of humanitarian aid for six months, renewable one, Syrian Observer’s note) issued by the UN Security Council and called for facilitating the full implementation of this resolution.

The statement also called on the international community, the United Nations, and its humanitarian agencies to enhance Syria’s assistance in the reconstruction of basic infrastructure, including water and energy supply facilities, schools, and hospitals, as well as humanitarian work related to demining in accordance with the provisions of international humanitarian law.

The guarantor states stressed the need to facilitate the safe and voluntary return of refugees and the displaced to their areas of origin in Syria, calling on the international community to make appropriate contributions, and affirming their readiness to continue interacting with all relevant parties, including the UNHCR and other specialized international agencies.

Sousan

Head of the Syrian delegation Ayman Sousan said that the U.S. and Turkish occupation of some Syrian lands is the main reason for prolonging the crisis.

In the Syrian delegation’s statement at the conclusion of the meeting held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, Sousan stressed that Syria will continue to fight terrorism and chase its remnants on all its lands until eliminating it completely.

Sousan described the United States’ acts plundering the Syrian people’s resources of oil and wheat and supporting the QSD (Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF, Syrian Observer’s note) militia as “crimes against humanity” and increase the suffering of the Syrians, stressing that the aggressive practices of the Turkish regime amount to “war crimes.” ‎

Sousan gave an overview of the government’s efforts to provide aid to those who need it without any discrimination, adding that the delegation also explained Syria’s rejection of the continuation of the so-called cross-border aid.

Sousan expressed Syria’s disappointment with the briefing of the Special Envoy to Syria and the report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations two days ago, as they ignored the humanitarian situation in Syria and did not mention the facts as they are.

Opposition Accuses Iran and Russia of Hampering the Political Process

NORTH PRESS (Kurdish agency)

On Wednesday, the Syrian opposition delegation to the Astana Peace Talks said that Iran and Russia hamper the political track.

Speaking to North Press, head of the opposition delegation Ayman al-Asimi, said “the Russians care only for easing the sanctions imposed on the Syrian regime so that Russia will not be charged with additional costs.”

“Russia wants a prepaid occupation. The goal of their stances and all their statements is to reach the above-mentioned outcome.”

In turn, Yaser Abdurrahim, a Syrian opposition figure, said “the regime’s interruption of the political track and agenda of the Constitutional Committee is by flagrant Russian orders.”

“The regime is impeding the political track with the purpose to gain some time which can allow it achieve military profits on the ground,” he tweeted.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.