Syria, Serbia Discuss Means to Activate Cooperation in Agriculture

Syria and Serbia have discussed means to activate trade exchange and enhance cooperation in agriculture, according to SANA.

Syria and Serbia have discussed means to activate trade exchange between the two sides and agreed to sign a cooperation agreement in the future between the two countries in agriculture.

That came during a meeting held on Tuesday evening between Agriculture Minister Mohammad Hassan Qatana and Assistant Minister for Bilateral Cooperation, Vladimir Marić.

Engineer Qatana highlighted the importance of trade exchange in the field of supplying fertilizers, production requirements, modern agricultural machinery and fodder, and the export of citrus fruits, apples, olive oil, and ornamental plants.

Read Also: Mekdad, Maric Discuss Relations Between Syria and Serbia

Minister Qatana added that a cooperation agreement could be signed after it reaches its final version to provide all facilitations for establishing investments in Syria in accordance with the new investment law.

He underlined the importance of the role of the private sector in Syria and the need to establish commercial centers or offices in the two countries to carry out linkage operations and coordinate trade relations.

Marić, for his part, expressed the readiness of Serbia to establish a fertilizer plant in Syria and participate in the tenders that are announced, especially in the fields of supplying modern tractors for agriculture, fodder, agricultural production requirements, and pesticides.

He invited Minister Qatana to visit Serbia and inspect the agricultural reality in it and the techniques used in this field.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.