Mekdad, Maric Discuss Relations Between Syria and Serbia

Diplomats from Serbia and Syria talked about diplomatic ties and means to upgrade them, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mekdad met on Monday the Serbian Assistant Foreign Minister Vladimir Maric to discuss bilateral relations between Syria and Serbia and the means to develop them in all fields.

Mekdad stressed the importance of exploring prospects to enhance cooperation relations between the two countries, praising the stances regarding the terrorist war that Syria was exposed to.

For his part, Maric expressed his country’s satisfaction over Syria’s achievements in combating terrorism and restoring security and stability to its territory.

He also affirmed his country’s willingness to develop relations in a way that achieves the common interests of both Syria and Serbia.

