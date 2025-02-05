Jordanian Interior Ministry to Television Syria: Ready to Cooperate with Damascus on Refugee and Border Issues

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya stated on Wednesday that his country is ready to train security forces in Syria to secure the borders, emphasizing that Syria’s stability is very important for Jordan.

In an exclusive interview with “Syria TV,” Al-Faraya added that there are royal directives for a full opening towards the new Syrian administration.

The Jordanian minister praised the role played by the new administration in Syria in confiscating and pursuing drug traffickers, noting a significant improvement in border security following the fall of the Assad regime.

Al-Faraya reaffirmed Amman’s readiness to cooperate with Damascus in training security forces in Syria to maintain border security. He stressed that Syria’s stability is crucial for Jordan, stating that “Jordan’s stability comes from Syria’s stability.”

The Jordanian minister also discussed the facilitations provided by the kingdom for the return of Syrian refugees through land crossings and the airport.

According to Al-Faraya, around 120,000 Syrians live in refugee camps in Jordan, out of a total of 1.4 million Syrian refugees received by the country.

The Jordanian Interior Minister pointed to the cancellation of security approvals and the removal of refugee status for returnees, in addition to various security and border issues related to the return of refugees.

Key Points from the Interview:

Syrian Refugees in Jordan:

•Approximately 120,000 Syrian refugees live in camps, while about 1.4 million others reside among Jordanian citizens.

•Returning to Syria is voluntary, and there is no compulsion for refugees to leave. Necessary facilitations are provided for those wishing to return, including luggage transportation.

•There are no restrictions on Syrian refugees leaving Jordan unless they choose to stay. Even those with fines due to work permits can leave.

•Syrian refugees are treated as guests in Jordan and have access to healthcare and education services.

•Return procedures have been simplified, and some previously required security approvals have been removed. Syrians abroad can enter Jordan, visit Syria, and return to their original places of residence.

•There is no difference in return procedures between those in camps and those outside.

•Syrians married to Jordanians and vice versa can travel to Syria and return at any time.

•International support for Syrian refugees in Jordan has declined, increasing pressure on the kingdom’s budget. Continued support from international organizations is needed.

Security and Borders:

•There has been an improvement in security conditions at the border with Syria, but Jordan remains cautious.

•Continuous cooperation exists with the new Syrian administration to secure borders and combat drug smuggling. Jordan is ready to provide support and training for Syrian security forces.

•Drug smuggling remains a major challenge but is being monitored and countered.

•The Jaber border crossing is open and accommodates passenger and cargo movement, while the Ramtha crossing remains closed on the Syrian side and requires maintenance.

•Jordanians, Syrian investors, members of Syrian chambers of commerce and industry, and children of Jordanian women are allowed to enter Jordan.

Jordan-Syria Relations:

•Jordan seeks better relations with Syria compared to the pre-2011 period.

•Syria’s stability is in Jordan’s interest.

•Jordan is ready to provide any support that Syria needs.

•Jordan supplies Syria with household gas and has conducted an assessment of the electricity company in southern Syria to assist.

•Syrian investors are treated the same as Jordanian investors and have the freedom to move between both countries.

•There is no set date for the return of Syrian refugees, and their return is voluntary whenever they see fit.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.