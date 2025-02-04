Geir Pedersen Welcomes Syrian Leadership’s Commitment to an Inclusive Future

The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, has welcomed the “clear and repeated” assurances from Syria’s caretaker leadership that “the new Syria will belong to all Syrians and will be built on inclusive and credible foundations.”

Pedersen’s statement followed weeks of diplomatic engagement in Syria, during which he met with Syrian officials, including President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister As’ad al-Shibani, as well as a broad spectrum of Syrians—individuals and groups from various regions—involved in political, community, religious, and organizational activities.

Pedersen noted a “genuine convergence between the aspirations of Syrians, the commitments of the caretaker authorities, and the core principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

A Unified Syrian Conviction for Political Transition

UN Security Council Resolution 2254 lays out a roadmap for political transition in Syria, including negotiations for the formation of an inclusive and credible government, the drafting of a new constitution, and the conduct of free and fair elections.

According to his statement, Pedersen expressed appreciation for the pledges he received regarding close cooperation and consultation with the UN on all aspects of the transition, which is to be led and owned by Syrians themselves.

He reaffirmed his commitment to engaging positively with Syria’s caretaker authorities, stating that he will “continue to monitor all political developments and the situation on the ground while keeping the Secretary-General and the Security Council informed, in line with his mandate.”

A Critical Juncture for Syria’s Future

Pedersen also expressed gratitude to the Syrians he met, acknowledging their perspectives at this pivotal moment. He highlighted the “shared conviction among all Syrians he engaged with that a successful political transition is imperative and that failure is not an option.”

He stressed that the cornerstone of this transition—as repeatedly emphasized by the Syrians he spoke with—is the need to ensure serious protection for all citizens and to fully engage every segment of society in shaping Syria’s future.

Before returning to Damascus, Pedersen is scheduled to participate in several international forums to further discussions on Syria’s transition.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.