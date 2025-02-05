Discontent Over the Presence of a Former Regime Official at an Official Meeting in Hama

On Thursday, January 23, the official Hama Governorate page published footage of a meeting held by the Directorate of Tourism in the governorate. The appearance of the former regime’s tourism director at the meeting sparked widespread controversy, as she is known for her history of staunch support for the deposed regime.

The governorate stated that the Hama Tourism Directorate met with the Political Affairs Office, the head of the Syrian Tourism Chambers, and several hotel and restaurant owners to discuss ways to develop and enhance the city’s tourism sector in the future. The meeting was attended by the deputy governor.

Activists on social media condemned the official presence of Yara Shartouh, a staunch Ba’athist who served as Hama’s Director of Tourism under the deposed regime from 2021 until the fall of the former regime on December 8, 2024.

Rebranding

Shartouh, originally from the city of Salamiyah in eastern Hama, holds a degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from Homs University. She has a long history of loyalty to the fugitive Bashar al-Assad, frequently making public statements in support of the fallen regime. She actively participated in numerous pro-regime events and consistently expressed her allegiance.

She gained notoriety for her unwavering support of the deposed regime, including social media posts on her now-deactivated Facebook account. She openly endorsed the regime’s militias on multiple occasions and incited military operations against the Syrian people, once declaring that the “army and allied militias must reclaim every inch.”

Observers pointed out that the shabbiha (pro-regime enforcer) Shartouh once cheered for barrel bomb attacks, glorified Assad’s forces, and mocked the deaths of Syrians. Yet today, she is attempting to rebrand herself within revolutionary circles, seeking a new position. Many have called for respecting the sacrifices of the Syrian people by ensuring that such individuals do not return to prominence.

In recent days, activists have harshly criticized Syria’s new administration for allowing several economic figures tied to the former regime to reemerge in public affairs—particularly well-known regime-affiliated business elites.

Some appointments, under the guise of elections, have sparked outrage among Syrians, especially among independent business owners and industrialists. Many are angered by the reintegration of pro-regime figures into government institutions instead of holding them accountable for their roles in incitement, repression, and widespread corruption across all sectors.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.