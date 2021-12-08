Mekdad Discusses Cooperation with Iranian Officials

During his visit to the Iranian capital Tehran, Syrian FM Mekdad has met with several officials, SANA reports.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mekdad discussed on Tuesday with Senior Adviser to the Supreme Leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution for International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, strategic bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting held in Tehran, Mekdad described as deep and historic the relations between Syria and Iran, noting that these relations have reached a stage where it is difficult to undermine them thanks to the resilience of peoples of the two countries and the wisdom of their leaderships.

He hailed Velayati’s role in consolidating these relations and keeping pace with them since their beginning.

Minister Mekdad also reviewed the latest developments in Syria, stressing the necessity to enhance continued cooperation and joint coordination in all domains in the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

For his part, Velayati stressed that Iran will continue to stand by Syria‘s leadership and people and its consolidated and continued support to Syria on all levels.

He also hailed the victories achieved by the Syrian Arab Army in facing terrorism which has established a new phase of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Shamkhani

Earlier, Mekdad met with Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani in Tehran.

He said that terrorism, aggression, unjust siege, and unilateral coercive measures can’t dissuade the Syrian people from continuing their resistance and steadfastness in the face of the arrogance and schemes of the enemies.

He stressed that the ongoing Zionist entity’s aggression on Syria gives a real example of terrorism and constitutes a provocative act.

He added that the U.S. and Turkish occupation of parts of the Syrian territories constitute a violation of the principle of sovereignty and aggression against the unity of the country’s territories.

He went on to say that America continues to seek to revive terrorist cells aimed at preventing stability in Syria.

Shamkhani condemned the continuous attacks of the Zionist entity on the Syrian lands, stressing that it is a continuation of the entity’s brutal attacks on Palestine and Lebanon.

He referred to the conditions prevailing in the region today, as America seeks to revive Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization and continues to create crises in the region, considering that the American-Zionist project to target Syria has had serious repercussions on the security of the whole region.

Qassemi

Mekdad also met the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi and the Chairman of the Joint Ministerial Committee of the Iranian side, Rostam Qassemi, discussing means to bolster relations and cooperation in the economic domain, as well as his upcoming visit to Syria.

Mekdad stressed the need for activating and implementing the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries, in addition to studying the signing of new agreements to face the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on the Syrian and Iranian peoples.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.