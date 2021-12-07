Mekdad in Tehran: Syria and Iran to Boost Strategic Relations

During his visit to Tehran, Syrian FM Faisal Mekdad has reaffirmed his commitment to improving strategic relations with Iran, SANA reports.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mekdad said that the relations between Syria and Iran are strategic and aim to build a promising future for the peoples of the region to live peacefully and securely, away from any external intervention.

“We had fruitful discussions on various issues, especially on boosting bilateral relations,” Mekdad said during a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday.

He indicated that Syria’s victories over the terrorist organizations supported by the Israeli occupation entity make the latter resort to direct aggression, and the response to it is through pursuing the remnants of these organizations.

Regarding the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the West on Syria, he affirmed that they are illegal and contradict human rights principles.

The Minister hailed the visit of the UAE Foreign Minister to Damascus, describing it as a good step, voicing hope that other Arab countries will take similar steps.

As he also underlined that the nuclear program of Iran is peaceful, and what is rumored otherwise is not true, adding that the U.S. should return to the agreement.

Mekdad pointed out that strategic and economic relations between Iran and Syria were the focus of the discussions, adding that he looks forward to the continuation and deepening of these relations, not only in a bilateral framework but in a collective framework that includes all countries of the region.

“All the files that we discussed are important, and we agreed to continue exchanging visits and signing new documents that strengthen economic relations between Syria and Iran and to create a new regional situation in which there is no international competition that only serves the interests of countries that do not want the peoples of the region to live in security, stability, and peace”, Mekdad said.

Mekdad added that Syria welcomes all Iranian investments. It also welcomes all efforts to end sanctions, because they prevent many countries from investing and coming to Syria to help at this difficult time.

Mekdad affirmed that the blockade imposed by the U.S. and Western countries on Syria and Iran is responsible not only for the worsening of economic conditions in the two countries but throughout the whole region When Syria suffers, Iraq, Lebanon, and other countries suffer, pointing out that the U.S. and Western countries, by their insistence on continuing these sanctions, contradict all the values and principles of human rights.

For his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that we discussed various bilateral issues, especially developing the economic relations between the two countries, stressing that relations between the two countries are strategic.

He asserted that Iran rejects the U.S. military presence on the Syrian territory, and stresses the need for these forces to leave.

He indicated that Iran went to the Vienna talks seriously and informed the Europeans that they should have a plan to lift the embargo on the Iranian people.

