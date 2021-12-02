Syrian Network for Human Rights: 86 Extrajudicial Killings Last Month

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has released its monthly report on the number of extrajudicial killings in Syria, according to Enab Baladi.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has released its monthly report on the number of extrajudicial killings in Syria. For November, the report recorded the deaths in Syria of 86 civilians, including children and those who died during torture.

According to the SNHR report, released on Wednesday, extrajudicial killings in Syria this November claimed the lives of 86 civilians, including 16 children, eight women, and six victims who died under torture.

The report said that the killings followed a “wide and systematic pattern,” used by Syrian regime forces and the militias that fight with it. The process of recording victims killed extrajudicially in Syria has become more complex since several parties entered the Syrian conflict.

The statistics include extrajudicial killings by dominant forces, which occurred in “violation” of international human rights and humanitarian laws. They do not include natural deaths, or deaths arising from disputes between different community members.

During November, the Syrian regime and its Russian ally continued to target civilians with “extrajudicial” killings. Syrian regime forces killed 10 civilians, including two children and a woman, while Russian forces killed eight civilians, including three children and two women.

For November, nearly 21 percent of the documented casualties in November were killed by Syrian-Russian alliance forces, the report said, adding that 64 civilians (74 percent of the November toll) were killed by other parties.

Al-Hol camp in the eastern countryside of Hassakeh, which the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) controls, has witnessed ongoing killings by “unknown gunmen.” Last month, the SNHR recorded that four civilians had been killed by gunmen who the report could not identify, but who are believed to belong to ISIS cells.

The report documented the killing of four civilians by SDF operatives, one of whom was tortured. The report attributed 64 civilian deaths, including 11 children and five women, to unidentified parties.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.