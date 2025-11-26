Syrian Defence Minister Discusses Enhanced Cooperation with Acting Head of EU Mission

Syrian Minister of Defence, Major-General Engineer Murhaf Abu Qasra, held talks in Damascus today with Michael Ohnmacht, Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union Mission to Syria, accompanied by a delegation, to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding communication channels.

In a statement released via its official social media platforms, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the meeting involved an exchange of views on matters of mutual interest, aimed at fostering collaboration and deepening dialogue between the ministry and the European Union in relevant areas.

Both sides emphasised the importance of ongoing consultation and coordination in support of their shared interests and in pursuit of enhanced security and stability across the Syrian Arab Republic.

Expanding Military Diplomacy

The meeting marks the latest in a series of high-level engagements conducted by Minister Abu Qasra in recent weeks, reflecting a broader strategy to deepen Syria’s military diplomacy:

On 25 November , he met with Air Marshal Saeed Mughis Afzal, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Syria. Their discussions focused on boosting cooperation in air-force development and cadre training, thereby expanding the military relationship between the two countries.

On 22 November , the Minister hosted Jordanian Ambassador Sufyan al-Qudah. Talks centred on mutual concerns and ways to strengthen the longstanding fraternal ties between Syria and Jordan.

On 16 November , Abu Qasra received a senior Russian delegation led by Deputy Defence Minister Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. The sides reviewed ongoing military cooperation and discussed mechanisms for enhanced coordination in pursuit of shared strategic goals.

These successive engagements signal a concerted effort by Syria’s transitional government to diversify and deepen its military and security partnerships—encompassing the European Union, key Arab neighbours, traditional ally Russia, and new strategic partners such as Pakistan—as Damascus works to consolidate internal stability and reassert its position within regional and international frameworks.

