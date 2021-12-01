Syria Denies Visa Again to Weapons Inspector: OPCW

Syria still refuses to grant a visa to the OPCW inspector, the organization said Monday, according to North Press.

“Syria was also continuing to deny a visa to an OPCW weapons inspector, leading the organization to refuse to deploy a team there,” OPCW Director-General Mr. Fernando Arias said.

This took place in a conference of the OPCW member states, in the Dutch city of The Hague.

The Syrian government did not cooperate with the OPCW team and did not declare its full stockpile of chemical weapons, which “still cannot be considered accurate and complete.”

“I have invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria to an in-person meeting,” to discuss violations of the chemical weapons embargo in Syria, he pointed out during the conference.

On April 21st, OPCW member states stripped Syria of its OPCW voting rights after a probe blamed it for poison gas attacks in Idleb.

OPCW Director-General stressed that Syria will remain stripped of its rights to vote until it has fully declared its chemical weapons and weapons-making facilities.

“To date, Syria has not implemented any of these measures,” Arias said, adding that Damascus’ statements regarding the chemical weapons “cannot always be considered accurate and complete.”

