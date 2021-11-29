SDF Calls for Dialogue with Turkey through U.S. Mediation

On Saturday, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, called on Turkey for dialogue through the mediation of the United States, according to Baladi News.

“I call on the international community to press Turkey to declare a ceasefire, halt escalations, and return to the negotiations table to resolve the Kurdish issue through dialogue,” the SDF commander said.

“Only the United States can solve this problem, and it must participate in the peace process. I will make this recommendation to the administration of President Joe Biden,” he said.

On November 13th, a U.S. State Department delegation visited northeastern Syria to meet with the Autonomous Administration Council, the civilian arm of SDF, to discuss the latest developments.

The U.S. State Department delegation was led by Ethan Goldrich, who is deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, and was received by SDF commander Mazloum Abdi. The two sides held a lengthy meeting to discuss the recent situation in the region and Syria.

