El-Sisi: Egypt, Cyprus and Greece Commit to Territorial Integrity of Syria

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stressed that Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece have a firm stance towards the territorial integrity of Syria and regional stability.

This came in a joint press conference in Athens on Tuesday held with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the president of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, after the tripartite summit between Egypt, Greece, and Cyprus.

Sisi asserted the importance of confronting the threat of terrorist organizations and the need to address them, expressing rejection of the attempts of some regional parties to violate Syrian sovereignty.

He pointed out that the three countries support a peaceful solution to the crisis in Syria, reiterating the identical stances of Egypt, Greece, and Cyprus towards the need of preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and its regional safety.

He expressed rejection of attempts by some regional parties to impose a fait accompli by violating Syrian sovereignty and the attempts to make coercive demographic changes in some areas of the country.

Sisi added, “We stressed the importance of confronting the threat of terrorist organizations and the need to address them in a way that the Syrian people restore security and stability.’’

