Egypt Reveals Shared Vision with Russia to “Stabilize Syria”

The Egyptian Foreign Minister claimed that Egypt and Russia converge on the importance of restoring the stability and territorial integrity of Syria, Baladi News reports.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Egypt and Russia share a common vision on the importance of restoring the stability and territorial integrity of Syria, eliminating the threat of terrorism, and returning it to its Arab brethren.

“Russia faces unique circumstances in Syria. It has an interest in the Turkish presence on Syrian territory and the way in which terrorism and foreign fighters are dealt with there,” Shoukry said in a telephone interview with The Public Opinion program.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Egypt discussed the latest developments on the ground in Syria, notably in the Idleb border area with Turkey.

“Russia insists on Syria emerging from this crisis, given that Syria is an integral part of Arab national security. Historically, Egyptian-Syrian relations have always been of particular importance,” Shoukry said.

Shoukry held a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal al-Mekdad, in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly a few days ago.

Shoukry stressed that the aim of the meeting with Mekdad was to explore how Egypt could contribute to Syria’s emergence from the crisis and its return to its Arab brethren.

The meeting also aimed to explore how Egypt can help to restore the sovereignty and territorial independence of Syria, Shoukry said.

During his meeting, Shoukry stressed Egypt’s concern for the Syrian people and the two nations’ historical relations. He noted that maintaining Arab national security serves as the main link between Egypt and Syria.

Shoukry pointed out that what the Syrian people have suffered over the past 10 years has been painful. For this reason, it is essential to find a way out of the Syrian crisis. This step can achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people and alleviate the damage that they have suffered over the past few years.

Shoukry stressed that Egypt always seeks to help its brothers, support popular will, and deal with interests and considerations on the ground. Moreover, Egypt does so without any kind of conspiracy or targeting.

Shoukry noted that Egypt has not been involved whatsoever in any of the interactions that have taken place over the past 10 years. This helps to explain his perception that Mekdad demonstrated acceptance and candor during the meeting.

Shoukry described his dialogue with Mekdad as “frank, and with significant emphasis on relations between the two peoples and governments. The meeting reiterated that Egypt should be active in helping Syria to emerge from this crisis and restore its position within the framework of Arab national security.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.