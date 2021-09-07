Qatar Condemns Syria Regime Attack on Daraa

Qatar on Sunday has condemned the Syrian regime's "brutal attack" on the southern part of the city of Daraa, saying it led to the displacement of dozens of families, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

Qatar on Sunday has condemned the Syrian regime’s “brutal attack” on the southern part of the city of Daraa, saying it led to the displacement of dozens of families.

A statement issued by the Qatari Foreign Ministry described the attack as “an extension of the series of heinous crimes that the regime has been committing against the Syrian people during the past years” which “violates international humanitarian law and requires the international community to act urgently to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

The ministry reiterated the firm position of Qatar to support international efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to end the Syrian crisis in Daraa and beyond in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, which fulfill the Syrian people’s aspirations for security and stability and preserve Syria’s unity and independence.

Read Also: U.S. “Concerned” about Syrian and Russian Shelling on Idleb

Daraa al-Balad was blockaded by regime forces on June 25th after residents, including former members of the Syrian opposition, resisted an order to surrender light weapons and allow regime forces to search houses.

On July 29th, regime forces and Iranian-backed militia launched a ground operation in the area. The regime began its military action despite agreeing to lift the blockade.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.