Syria Confirms Closure of Polisario Offices in Damascus Amid Renewed Diplomatic Ties with Morocco

The Syrian authorities have officially confirmed the closure of offices previously used by members of the Polisario Front in Damascus, marking a significant shift in Syria’s foreign policy and a move towards strengthening diplomatic relations with Morocco.

A joint delegation comprising Syrian and Moroccan officials visited the site on 27 May to verify the closure, according to the official Moroccan News Agency (MAP). This action is seen as a clear indication of Syria’s respect for Morocco’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a rejection of support for separatist entities.

Broder diplomatic efforts

The closure of the Polisario office is part of a broader effort to restore diplomatic ties between Syria and Morocco. On 26 May, the Moroccan government announced it had dispatched a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Syria to complete the procedures for reopening its embassy in Damascus, which has been closed since 2012. This initiative follows King Mohammed VI’s decision to reopen the embassy, aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote regional stability .

The Moroccan delegation, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, held high-level talks with officials at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. Discussions focused on logistical, legal, and diplomatic aspects of the embassy’s reopening .

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita formally announced the decision to reopen the embassy on 17 May during his participation in the Arab League summit in Baghdad. In a message from King Mohammed VI to Arab leaders, Bourita stated, “Morocco has decided to reopen its embassy in Syria, closed since 2012. We hope this will strengthen the fraternal and bilateral ties between our two countries” .

Diplomatic relations between Morocco and the previous Syrian regime were severed in July 2012, with both sides expelling their ambassadors. At the time, Morocco attributed the move to the failure of efforts to mediate a resolution to the Syrian crisis, while the Assad regime responded based on the principle of reciprocity.

Tensions between the two countries predate 2012, stemming from Syria’s support for the Polisario Front and its 1980 recognition of the so-called Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic—an entity Morocco considers a separatist movement threatening its national security .

The conflict over Western Sahara between Morocco and the Polisario Front dates back to the post-Spanish colonial era in 1975. The confrontation escalated into an armed conflict that lasted until a ceasefire agreement was signed in 1991, based on proposals submitted to the United Nations by the Secretary-General in 1988.

The recent developments indicate a significant realignment in Syria’s foreign policy, distancing itself from the Polisario Front and moving closer to Morocco. This shift is expected to have implications for regional dynamics, particularly concerning the Western Sahara conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape in North Africa and the Middle East.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.