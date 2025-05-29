Trump Envoy Meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in First Official Visit to Damascus

In a landmark diplomatic development, U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack arrived in Damascus on Thursday, marking his first official visit to the Syrian capital since assuming his post earlier this month.

Barrack met with Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, at the People’s Palace. The high-level meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Defence Minister Marhaf Abu Qasra, and the head of General Intelligence, Hussein Salama.

Prior to the talks, Barrack took part in a ceremonial flag-raising at the newly inaugurated U.S. Ambassador’s Residence in the upscale Abu Rummaneh district of Damascus—a symbolic moment signalling the re-establishment of formal U.S. diplomatic presence in Syria after more than 13 years. The American embassy had been closed in February 2012 amidst escalating violence during the Syrian uprising.

Syrian state news agency SANA described the event as a “practical indicator of a new phase” in Syrian-American relations, amid shifting regional dynamics that are redrawing the political map of the country.

Meeting Rooted in Regional Shifts

The visit follows a prior meeting between Barrack, President Sharaa, and Foreign Minister al-Shibani in Istanbul on 24 May. That encounter took place during Barrack’s tour of the region and came just days after his appointment was officially confirmed by President Donald Trump.

In a statement posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Barrack hailed the meeting in Istanbul as “a step toward implementing President Trump’s bold decision to open a pathway for peace and prosperity in Syria.” He reaffirmed U.S. support for the Syrian people, noting that years of conflict and violence had left deep scars that needed urgent international attention.

Barrack also echoed a statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscoring that without Trump’s swift move to lift U.S. sanctions, “regional partners would not have been able to provide the funding, supplies, and energy needed to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.”

From Campaign Ally to Diplomatic Emissary

Thomas Barrack, a close ally of Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, was appointed special envoy to Syria on 23 May. Known for his behind-the-scenes role in Trump’s 2016 campaign and deep ties across the region, Barrack’s appointment is widely viewed as part of a broader recalibration of U.S. policy toward Damascus.

On 13 May, President Trump stunned observers by announcing the full removal of U.S. sanctions imposed during the Assad era. The move, reportedly coordinated with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, signalled a dramatic shift in Washington’s Syria strategy.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the administration’s decision, stating that the easing of sanctions was aimed at helping Syria “move toward peace and stability” by unlocking regional investments and energy flows.

Diplomatic Milestone: U.S. Residence Reopens

The reopening of the U.S. diplomatic residence in Damascus is the clearest sign yet of warming ties. Thursday’s flag-raising ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister al-Shaibani, U.S. embassy staff, and Syrian officials. Though a full reopening of the U.S. embassy has not yet been announced, the event marks a major symbolic restoration of American presence in the country.

Since its closure in 2012, Washington had maintained indirect diplomatic channels with Syria via its missions in neighbouring states. The decision to reestablish an official base in Damascus reflects the changing contours of post-Assad Syria and the emerging recognition of Sharaa’s transitional leadership.

As the region recalibrates in the wake of Syria’s political transition, Thursday’s visit by Thomas Barrack may well come to be seen as the beginning of a new chapter in Syrian-American relations.

