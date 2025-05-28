Life Sentence for Syrian Doctor Convicted of Torture and Murder in Germany

In a landmark step toward accountability for war crimes committed in Syria, a regional court in Frankfurt, Germany, sentenced Syrian doctor Alaa M. to life imprisonment on Wednesday, after finding him guilty of crimes against humanity—including the torture and killing of detainees in military hospitals operated by the Assad regime.

The verdict concludes nearly four years of legal proceedings, which involved close cooperation between the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, Syrian and international human rights organizations, and courageous testimony from survivors. The crimes were committed in the Homs Military Hospital and Tishreen Hospital in Damascus.

A Verdict Years in the Making

According to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the 186th day of trial concluded with a powerful closing argument by federal prosecutors, lasting over five hours. The prosecution called for a life sentence and a permanent ban on the doctor’s medical practice, citing the “exceptional gravity” of his crimes.

The court found that Alaa M. had brutally tortured, assaulted, and humiliated detainees—and in at least two instances, murdered defenseless individuals entrusted to his medical care. He was found guilty of injecting a detainee with a lethal substance and of repeatedly torturing others, including minors.

“Justice for All Victims”

Syrian lawyer and human rights advocate Anwar al-Bunni, head of the Syrian Center for Legal Studies and Research, celebrated the verdict in a Facebook post:

“Justice for all—there is no impunity for criminals, regardless of their religion, sect, or ethnicity. Justice belongs to all victims.”

Bunni emphasized the toll the trial took on witnesses who were forced to relive traumatic experiences from their time in detention and torture chambers. He also called on Syrians in Europe to attend the official sentencing hearing, scheduled for 21 June, in a show of support for justice.

A Historic Day for Accountability

Michel Shammas, a lawyer and member of the Khalil Maatouq Association for Human Rights, told Al-Hol Net:

“June 21 will be a historic day for justice and for the victims.”

He added that the expected severe life sentence would ensure that Alaa M. spends the rest of his life behind bars for the crimes he committed in Syria’s military hospitals.

“It is a disgrace for a doctor—who swore to heal and relieve pain—to commit acts of torture and murder against detainees.”

Shammas concluded by noting that the path to justice began years ago when the Syrian Center for Legal Studies and Research launched its efforts in Berlin. “This process will not stop until every criminal is held accountable, in the name of the victims and to end impunity.”

Universal Jurisdiction in Action

This case stands as one of the most prominent examples of a foreign court prosecuting Syrian war crimes under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows countries to pursue crimes against humanity regardless of where they were committed or the nationality of the victims.

The charges against Alaa M. included the murder of a detainee through lethal injection, repeated torture of several victims—including children—and horrific methods such as setting fire to prisoners’ bodies using flammable liquids. One of the most shocking incidents involved a 14-year-old boy.

The indictment also described how the doctor treated a detainee’s broken leg without sufficient anesthesia, later boasting of the act to his colleagues.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.