In Syria, Coronavirus is Declining

The director-general of a hospital in Syria claims that infections with Coronavirus in the country are declining, dismissing the risk of a fourth wave, SANA writes.

The epidemiological curve of recorded infections with the Coronavirus is declining to its lowest level, as the number of infections recorded by the al-Mouwasat Hospital reached only two proven cases daily during the last month, much lower than the third peak of infections in Syria during last March and April when the hospital was receiving 70 cases daily, Director General of al-Mouwasat Hospital Dr. Issam Zakarya al-Ameen said.

In a statement to SANA, Dr. Ameen said that the total of the positive cases infected with the virus currently and admitted to the hospital reached 14 cases, distributed between isolation and intensive care rooms.

The epidemiological curve of the coronavirus in Syria is currently monitored as it witnessed flattening since the beginning of last May and it keeps declining gradually till today in terms of suspected cases or the number of those admitted to the isolation and intensive care rooms in the hospital, he added.

He dismissed any indications of the outbreak of a fourth peak of the epidemic, asserting that in case of such an outbreak, the hospital will return to the adopted exceptional procedures.

Dr. Ameen pointed out that 2,200 of the health cadres in the Hospital and other University Hospitals, mainly al-Bairuni, Obstetrics, Heart Surgery, and Children, have been vaccinated, in addition to the students of the Faculty of Medicine at Damascus University who want to.

According to the latest Ministry of Health statistics, the total number of Coronavirus infections recorded in Syria reached up till now 26,044, of which 22,019 cases have recovered and 1,919 passed away.

