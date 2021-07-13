Opposition to Elect a New President as Hariri Steps Down

The coalition of the Opposition hopes to elect the successor of Nasr al-Hariri, who did not seek a second term, according to al-Souria Net.

The National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces (Syrian National Coalition) hopes to elect a new leader in the coming hours since its president, Nasser Al-Hariri, has announced the end of his term.

On Monday, media sources from within the coalition told Al-Souria Net that the elections should take place this evening.

The coalition’s president, Nasser al-Hariri, posted a series of tweets on Twitter.

“At the end of this presidential term, we must remember that we have done our best to defend our people’s cause,” Hariri said.

“We have succeeded at times and failed at others. We ask the Syrian people to forgive us for our failures, while also wishing the new leadership success in its mission to serve the Syrian people.”

Earlier, media reports had suggested that Salem al-Maslat, the head of the Syrian Council of Tribes and Clans, would take over the position. No official comment has been made so far.

The Syrian National Coalition was established in November 2012 in Doha, Qatar. The group presents itself as an umbrella organization for the opposition against the Assad regime.

Several figures have served as the coalition’s president. These include Anas al-Abda, who is currently head of the Syrian negotiating body, and Syrian opposition leader Khaled al-Khawaja.

Information provided on the coalition’s official website states that the organization embraces ten groups. These include the Popular Movement, the Free Army Factions, the Kurdish Independent Association, the National Founding Bloc, and the National Future Movement.

The coalition also has 10 committees, including the National Commission for Missing and Detained Affairs, the Syrian-Turkish Joint Commission, and the Political Parties and Movements File.

Remarks by the Syrian Observer: The Observer learned that the elections ended late Monday. Salem Muslit was elected President; Rouba Haboush maintained her seat as vice-president; and Abd al-Ahad Isteifo (Assyrian) vice-president.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.