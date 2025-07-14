Syria’s Suweida on the Brink: Deadly Clashes, Army Intervention, and Calls for International Protection

A violent escalation in the southern Syrian province of Suweida has left over 64 people dead and more than 100 injured in the past 48 hours, amid fierce clashes between local Druze factions and Bedouin tribal groups. The unrest has triggered a direct military intervention by the Syrian army and prompted the Druze spiritual leadership to demand international protection—marking a rare moment of open defiance toward Damascus.

From Street Crime to Sectarian Bloodshed

The conflict began on July 12 with what appeared to be a criminal incident: a Druze merchant was assaulted and robbed on the Damascus-Suweida highway. In the hours that followed, retaliatory kidnappings by Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes escalated into armed confrontations. By the morning of July 13, sporadic clashes erupted in Suweida city’s eastern al-Muqawwas district. By midday, the fighting had spread, involving machine guns, mortars, and even drone strikes.

Civilians were caught in the crossfire, with reports of entire families displaced from their homes in rural villages such as Taara, Lubin, and al-Dweira. Medical sources confirmed dozens of deaths—including women and children—and more than 80 injuries, many of them critical.

Army Deployed, Casualties Among Soldiers

On Monday morning, the Syrian Ministry of Defense deployed military reinforcements to the province, announcing its aim to establish “safe corridors for civilians” and swiftly end the violence. However, six Syrian army soldiers were killed en route to a flashpoint village, and 15 others were injured after being ambushed by armed groups.

The Ministry of Interior described the intervention as “a national necessity” to restore the rule of law and dismantle “unlawful armed groups.” Spokesman Nour al-Din Baba accused local factions of using civilians as human shields and silencing moderate voices. He said the military operation was being conducted in coordination with key local figures, and that full control of the province would likely be achieved by late Monday.

Druze Leadership Rejects Intervention, Demands International Oversight

In a dramatic move, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the top spiritual authority of the Druze community, rejected the army’s intervention and called for urgent international protection. A statement from the spiritual leadership accused Syrian security forces of shelling border villages and aiding “extremist groups” with heavy weapons and drones.

The statement warned against any attempt to forcibly enter the province, arguing that “bloodshed can only be avoided through external protection and serious political dialogue.”

Regional and International Reactions

The crisis has drawn concern from both domestic and international actors. The UN Deputy Special Envoy to Syria, Najat Rochdi, expressed alarm over “well-documented reports of violence and abductions” and called on all parties to immediately de-escalate and protect civilians. She emphasized the need for a credible national dialogue and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Israel reportedly conducted “warning strikes” on Syrian army tanks stationed near the village of Smee’ in Suweida. Although no casualties were reported, the incident added a volatile regional dimension to the crisis. Israeli aircraft were seen flying over the southern Syrian skies, launching flares but avoiding direct engagement, according to Syrian defense officials.

Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt also weighed in, urging a political resolution to the crisis under Syrian state supervision. He rejected any form of foreign or Israeli protection for the Druze, emphasizing the need for reconciliation and dialogue.

SDF Voices Solidarity

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) issued a statement condemning the violence and expressing solidarity with the people of Suweida. The SDF called for a halt to the attacks and urged national-level solutions that uphold the rights and aspirations of all Syrian communities.

An Explosive Situation

What began as a criminal dispute has spiraled into one of the most serious local conflicts in southern Syria in years. Despite a brief window for mediation on Sunday, which saw the release of some hostages, violence reignited before dawn on Monday and rapidly spread to the countryside. Armed drones returned to the skies, and shelling resumed with renewed intensity.

Local groups such as Men of Dignity have declared a state of emergency, framing their actions as defensive. Yet the escalating violence and the government’s militarized response have deepened the province’s isolation from Damascus and raised fears of broader sectarian and regional fallout.

As of Monday evening, the situation remains fluid, and the risk of further escalation is high. While government forces claim they are close to restoring control, the standoff with local leaders, the high civilian toll, and growing calls for international intervention suggest that Suweida’s crisis is far from over.