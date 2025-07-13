Syria Signs $800 Million Deal with Dubai Ports to Operate Tartous Port

In a major step toward revitalising Syria’s maritime infrastructure, the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports signed an $800 million investment agreement on Sunday with Dubai-based global logistics giant DP World to manage, expand, and operate the Port of Tartous.

According to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the agreement was signed during a high-level ceremony in Damascus, overseen by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The event was attended by senior officials from both Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

The contract was inked by Qutaiba Badawi, head of Syria’s General Authority for Ports, and Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators.

Under the terms of the 30-year renewable agreement, DP World has committed to investing $800 million to upgrade the infrastructure and operational capacity of the Tartous port. The deal aims to align the port’s facilities with global standards in maritime logistics and freight handling.

Speaking after the signing, Badawi stated:

“Today we are not merely signing a technical contract—we are laying the foundation for a new era in Syria’s maritime and logistical development. This agreement marks our return to the regional and global economic map.”

He added that the agreement followed months of detailed negotiations, designed to strike a balance between Syria’s national interests and its aspirations for economic recovery and integration.

DP World’s chairman, Sultan bin Sulayem, praised the port’s strategic location on the eastern Mediterranean, saying it holds vast potential to become a key hub for Syrian exports.

“We aim to make Tartous one of the most efficient and advanced ports in the region,” he said.

The agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides in May and is part of a broader Syrian government strategy to attract high-value foreign investment and accelerate post-conflict economic recovery.

Background: Tartous Port and DP World

The Port of Tartous, located in western Syria, is the country’s second-largest seaport after Latakia and has historically served both commercial and military functions. During the Syrian conflict, its operations were severely affected, and much of its infrastructure deteriorated.

DP World, headquartered in Dubai, operates more than 80 terminals in over 40 countries. The company has become a key player in global trade infrastructure, especially in developing markets. Its entry into the Syrian market signals a calculated expansion of Emirati economic influence and renewed regional confidence in Syria’s post-war stability.

Strategic Implications

The deal marks one of the largest foreign investments in Syria since the fall of the Assad regime and the rise of the transitional government under Ahmad al-Sharaa. It also reflects growing UAE–Syria ties, as Gulf nations begin cautiously re-engaging with Damascus in the context of reconstruction and regional economic realignment.

