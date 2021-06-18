UN Sends 72 Truckloads of Aid to Northwestern Syria

Truckloads of humanitarian aid went through Turkey into Idleb, the Anadolu News Agency reports.

On Wednesday, the UN sent 72 more truckloads of humanitarian aid through Turkey to Syria’s northwestern Idleb province.

The trucks crossed into Idleb through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

The humanitarian aid will be distributed among the needy in Idleb, home to millions of displaced Syrians struggling to survive.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

