Russian FM Reveals Results To Syria After Gulf Tour

Russia’s Foreign Minister discusses solutions to the Syrian challenge with his Syrian counterpart, reports Al-Masdar.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed ways to strengthen the political settlement process in Syria, in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday. He also briefed him on the results of his recent Gulf tour.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry statement, “the two ministers discussed the current situation in and around Syria, with a focus on promoting a comprehensive political settlement through a national dialogue and without external interference.”

The statement pointed out that “Russia has renewed its commitment to joint work with Iran and Turkey within the Astana process in order to achieve the goals stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, including ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

“Lavrov briefed his Syrian counterpart on the results of his recent visit to the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, noting the principled commitment in the Arab world to restore Syrian participation in the work of the Arab League,” the statement said.

According to the statement, issues of common interest between the two countries were also discussed.

Syria’s membership in the Arab League has been suspended since 2012, despite calls from Lebanon and Iraq to restore the Arab Republic’s status in the organization.

Syrian army soldiers killed

On a different note, a number of soldiers from the Syrian Army were killed and wounded on Tuesday when unknown assailants targeted a bus carrying these military personnel through southern Syria.

According to reports from the Daraa Governorate, the bus was attacked while traveling along a road in the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate.

The attack reportedly took place near the town of al-Yadoudah, which is located near the administrative capital of the Daraa Governorate.

The total number of dead and wounded has not been confirmed as of yet; however, local reports say that several wounded were transferred to a local military hospital for treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack.

This ambush also comes at a time of increased tension in southern Syria, especially in the Daraa Governorate, where the government and reconciled rebels have traded accusations of violating the 2018 ceasefire agreement.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.