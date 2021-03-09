Syrian Democratic Council Delegation Visits Cairo

A delegation from the Syrian Democratic Council has discussed the Syrian war on a visit to Cairo, writes North Press.

On Sunday, officials from the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) visited Amr Moussa, former Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, in the Egyptian capital Cairo to review several issues. Foremost among them was the model of the Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria (AANES), and ways to solve the Syrian war.

The SDC website stated that the officials Sihanouk Dibo and Leila Moussa visited Amr Moussa in Cairo.

The SDC added that the model of the AANES and the Turkish threats were discussed during the visit.

The visit focused on the vision of the SDC to solve the Syrian crisis according to the AANES model that safeguards the unity of Syria and the integrity of its territory.

The current visit is not the first of its kind; rather, it was preceded by several visits, the most prominent of which was in October 2019.

The SDC pointed out that the delegation noted the role of the Arab League in resolving the Syrian crisis and the participation of the SDC in the Syrian political solution.

Last year, the SDC held meetings with Russian officials and Western countries, most notably the United States, and signed a memorandum of understanding with the People’s Will Party.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.