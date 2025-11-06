Washington Set to Establish Military Presence at Damascus Airbase

The United States is preparing to establish an official military presence in the Syrian capital—a move considered the most symbolic since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, signalling a major shift in Syria’s regional positioning and international engagement after years of diplomatic isolation.

According to Reuters, citing six confidential sources, the planned U.S. military outpost will be located at an airbase on the outskirts of Damascus. It will support the implementation of a nascent security agreement Washington is working to broker between Syria and Israel.

A New Base on Damascus’s Edge

Sources indicate the facility is situated at the southern gateway to Syria—an area expected to form part of a demilitarised buffer zone within the framework of the proposed non-aggression pact currently under negotiation between Damascus and Tel Aviv.

The American deployment is expected to play a central role in monitoring compliance with the agreement’s military provisions.

President Donald Trump is reportedly due to host his Syrian counterpart, Ahmad al-Sharaa, at the White House next Monday—an unprecedented visit for a Syrian leader, suggesting a rapid push toward political normalisation between the two countries.

Three of Reuters’ sources—including two Western officials and a senior figure in Syria’s Ministry of Defence—confirmed that work on the site is already underway. In recent weeks, C-130 military transport aircraft have landed at the base to conduct runway tests and operational readiness checks.

A guard stationed at the base told Reuters: “American planes land regularly as part of operational trials.” Neither Damascus nor Washington has issued formal statements on the developments.

A senior Western military official added that the Pentagon had “accelerated its plans over the past two months,” following aerial reconnaissance that verified the airfield’s technical suitability.

Technical discussions between the parties—according to Syrian sources—are currently focused on defining the base’s functions: including logistics, surveillance operations, refuelling capacity, and humanitarian support. Syrian sovereignty over the site will reportedly remain intact.

A Joint Presence and Regional Template

Western sources suggest the Damascus airbase will be modelled on earlier regional precedents: such as the Lebanese observation post monitoring last year’s Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire, and a similar Israeli post overseeing the Gaza truce.

Reuters reports that the U.S. role in Damascus will combine military and political oversight, helping to enforce the pending non-aggression agreement and working alongside Syrian forces to monitor flashpoints in the south. This would take place within a wider de-escalation framework aimed at easing tensions along Syria’s border with Israel.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to maintain its long-standing military presence in Syria’s northeast, where it has supported Kurdish forces in the fight against the Islamic State.

Political Talks Behind the Scenes

Syrian and American political sources confirm to Reuters that discussions over the base began during the visit of Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), to Damascus on 12 September. He was accompanied by the U.S. envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack.

During their visit, Cooper and Barrack reportedly expressed appreciation to President al-Sharaa for his efforts against the Islamic State, stating that such cooperation “advances President Trump’s vision for a prosperous Middle East and a stable Syria at peace with itself and its neighbours,” according to a CENTCOM statement.

While Israel was not explicitly mentioned, Washington’s recent diplomatic manoeuvres suggest it is actively mediating a Syria-Israel security accord, with hopes of securing a breakthrough before the end of the year.

Despite Remaining on Terror List: UN Grants al-Sharaa Travel Waiver for Qatar Visit

The agreement was initially slated for announcement during the UN General Assembly in September, but talks collapsed at the last moment.

A Syrian source close to the discussions revealed: “The U.S. administration is pushing for a deal before year’s end—possibly ahead of al-Sharaa’s expected visit to Washington.” The emerging airbase, the source added, is intended to provide the necessary assurances and monitoring mechanisms for the agreement’s enforcement.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.