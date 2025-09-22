US Official: Israel–Syria Security Agreement 99% Complete

A senior official within the Trump administration has revealed that a prospective security agreement between Israel and Syria is “99%” complete, with a formal announcement expected within the next two weeks.

Speaking to The Times of Israel on Sunday, the official clarified that the remaining obstacles concern the timing of the announcement and internal Syrian considerations, adding: “We’re 99% of the way there; it’s just about presenting it to the Syrian people.”

These remarks follow a U.S.-brokered meeting held in London last week between Israeli and Syrian delegations. The five-hour session has fuelled speculation of a diplomatic breakthrough. It also coincides with statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed that last year’s military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon has “created an unprecedented opportunity for peace with our northern neighbours.”

Sharaa: Security Agreement a ‘Necessity’

Netanyahu stated that Israel is engaged in talks with Syria’s new government regarding arrangements to demilitarise southwestern Syria and safeguard the Druze community in the Jabal al-Druze region. However, in a televised speech, he stressed that Israel “will not relinquish the buffer zones where our forces are deployed inside Syria.”

For his part, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa told reporters on Wednesday that a security agreement is a “necessity,” while insisting it must uphold Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over its airspace. He noted that any such accord must be placed under United Nations oversight. Sharaa deferred discussions on normalisation or the future status of the Golan Heights, saying his immediate priority is “halting repeated Israeli airstrikes and ensuring internal stability.”

A report by U.S.-based news outlet Axios suggested that the agreement could be officially announced on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where both Netanyahu and Sharaa are in attendance.

An Anticipated Historic Address

In a related development, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ibrahim Olabi, described President Sharaa’s upcoming speech to the General Assembly as “historic”—marking the first such appearance by a Syrian leader in decades, following the collapse of the Assad regime and the end of six decades of authoritarian rule.

Speaking to Al Arabiya TV, Olabi explained that the security discussions with Israel are aimed at establishing conditions conducive to rebuilding a post-conflict Syria. He emphasised that any agreement must prioritise Syrian interests and include robust U.S. mediation. “What is unfolding today is an arrangement to address specific security concerns,” Olabi said, reaffirming that the matter of occupied territories remains central to “Syria’s longstanding position.”

The negotiations are reportedly structured around a framework resembling the 1974 disengagement agreement, which established a UN-monitored buffer zone along the border. That accord held for decades until the Assad regime’s collapse rendered it defunct. More recent Israeli incursions into southern Syria—justified by Tel Aviv as self-defence—have increased the urgency for a renewed arrangement. Damascus is now seeking firm guarantees to prevent further airstrikes and territorial violations.

As the UN General Assembly convenes its 80th session under the banner “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights,” Sharaa’s address—set for 24 September alongside leaders including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky—carries significant symbolic weight. It marks Syria’s tentative re-entry onto the international stage and is expected to outline a roadmap for reconstruction, economic renewal and regional stability, while calling for international support in the face of continuing challenges such as sanctions and sectarian divisions.

Nevertheless, as Netanyahu assembles his cabinet to finalise the agreement—debating contentious matters such as Israeli troop withdrawals and safeguards for the Druze population—the path forward remains uncertain. Even a limited agreement, sources suggest, would represent a major diplomatic milestone, potentially laying the groundwork for broader peace under U.S. sponsorship and in light of shifting regional dynamics.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.