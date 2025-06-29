U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Syria Sanctions Relief Act to End Sweeping Economic Measures

In a rare display of bipartisan cooperation, Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced landmark legislation on Thursday aimed at repealing broad U.S. sanctions imposed on Syria. The Syria Sanctions Relief Act, unveiled during a joint press conference, seeks to permanently lift restrictions that have long shaped U.S. policy toward Damascus—restrictions many say have exacerbated Syria’s humanitarian and economic crises.

The bill proposes to repeal two major pieces of sanctions legislation:

The Syria Human Rights Accountability Act of 2012 , originally passed as part of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act, and

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 , included in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020.

If enacted, the law would strike both the statutory provisions and all related sanctions programs, ending the Congressionally-mandated sector-wide measures that have severely restricted Syria’s access to food, fuel, medical supplies, and reconstruction materials.

“Syria’s remarkable transition, and the end of the decades-long Assad dictatorship, presents new opportunities for engagement for the betterment of the Syrian people,” said Rep. Omar. “Sanctions should never be used as a blunt instrument to starve a population or collapse an entire economy.”

Rep. Luna emphasized the new Syrian government’s alignment with American interests, stating:

“The new Syrian government has demonstrated a commitment to religious freedom, peace with our allies, and a strong alliance with the United States. This bill codifies the path to stability and partnership.”

The text of the bill, designated as H.R. [pending number] in the 119th Congress, is straightforward in its intent. Section 2(a) repeals Title VII of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act, which formed the basis for earlier sanctions tied to human rights abuses. Section 2(b) repeals Title LXXIV of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which enacted the Caesar Act—widely considered the most comprehensive sanctions regime applied to Syria to date.

The lawmakers argue that existing sanctions—though designed to hold the former Assad regime accountable—are now undermining Syria’s transition following the regime’s collapse in December 2024. Humanitarian organizations and U.N. agencies have increasingly voiced concern that sanctions have restricted reconstruction efforts and contributed to prolonged suffering for civilians.

While the Biden and Trump administrations issued limited sanctions waivers and Treasury licenses in the wake of Syria’s transition, the Omar-Luna bill marks the first legislative attempt to permanently repeal the underlying authorities.

“This is about more than Syria,” Rep. Omar added. “It’s about rethinking how we use economic power. Sanctions cannot be a substitute for diplomacy—or a punishment for populations.”

Observers note that the bill’s prospects remain uncertain, as some members of Congress remain wary of easing pressure on Damascus, even under its new leadership. Still, growing bipartisan acknowledgment of the limits and humanitarian costs of broad sanctions may offer the bill a viable path forward.

If passed, the Syria Sanctions Relief Act would not only lift punitive economic measures, but also signal a turning point in U.S.–Syria relations—transforming a once-hostile posture into one of cautious engagement.

Key Provisions of the Syria Sanctions Relief Act:

Repeals the Syria Human Rights Accountability Act of 2012

Repeals the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019

Removes associated references from U.S. statutory code

Opens the door for permanent diplomatic and economic engagement with Syria’s new government

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.