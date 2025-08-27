U.S. Envoy Expresses Frustration with Druze Leader’s Separatist Demands

U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barak has voiced strong frustration to Lebanese politicians over the separatist stance of Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the leading Druze spiritual figure in Suweida, according to sources monitoring the situation.

Barak’s concern centres on Hijri’s repeated calls for Suweida’s secession and his recent announcement of the creation of a so-called “National Guard.” The Envoy reportedly blamed elements of Suweida’s leadership for the ongoing closure of the Damascus–Suweida highway, a vital commercial and logistical link between the southern province and the capital.

Highway Closure Becomes Political Leverage

Sources familiar with the matter said Barak was informed that the Syrian government had completed preparations to reopen the highway, yet Suweida’s leadership has thus far refused. Observers interpret the refusal as an attempt to use the closure as leverage to advance demands for an autonomous Druze region.

The highway has been closed since 13 July following violent clashes between armed Druze groups and Bedouin clans. The confrontation, which required Syrian army intervention, was further complicated by Israeli airstrikes on Syrian military positions. A ceasefire mediated by the United States eventually halted the escalation.

The “National Guard” and Calls for Autonomy

Tensions in Suweida have since been heightened by the announcement from more than 30 local factions of the formation of the “National Guard.” The group has declared itself the official military body representing the Druze community in Suweida and pledged full loyalty to Sheikh Hijri.

At a meeting with these factions, Hijri urged the international community to “stand with the Druze of Syria to declare a separate region in the south,” signalling a clear push for separatism.

Stalled Negotiations and Prisoner Exchange

Efforts to resolve the crisis remain deadlocked. Syrian officials had indicated earlier this month that the highway would reopen within 48 hours, with a 2,000-strong force deployed to secure the route, but those plans remain suspended.

Parallel negotiations over a prisoner exchange have also stalled. Sources confirmed that Sheikh Hijri has admitted holding 19 members of Syria’s General Security agency. In response, Damascus — represented by Suweida’s Internal Security Chief Ahmad al-Dalati — has offered to release 38 detainees affiliated with Hijri’s faction. The Druze leader has so far rejected the proposal.







This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.