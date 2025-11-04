The Minorities Conference: A Stark Reflection of the Social Contract’s Collapse

The recent Conference on Minorities in the Middle East, convened in Israel—a state identified by the International Association of Genocide Scholars as having committed genocidal acts—offers little in the way of constructive foundation. Rather, it stands as a grim reflection of the accelerating fragmentation of Levantine Arab societies and the shifting of allegiances. In any nation, minorities represent the most telling measure of a state’s capacity—or failure—to manage diversity.

It must be continually asserted: when the state fails to guarantee justice and equal citizenship, it creates a vacuum readily filled by external actors offering “protection” and “guardianship.” These forces, initially cast as bystanders, soon become political players, reshaping national dynamics under the guise of safeguarding minorities. Israel is not alone in this pattern—many states in the region have preceded or supported it in these efforts.

But the deeper crisis is not imported; it is internal. Despite its obvious causes, we are forced to reiterate: the absence of inclusive, just governance—capable of accommodating cultural and religious plurality—has opened the door to foreign intervention. In Syria, even in the aftermath of devastation, political power remains concentrated at the centre, treating peripheral communities as subordinate.

What is urgently required is the rebuilding of political life on the principles of participation, accountability, and mutual recognition. Justice must be rooted in action, not in identity. Only then can the state reclaim its ethical and political role as a protector of all citizens equally, rather than an isolated authority detached from society. Countering foreign manipulation demands more than rhetoric; it requires a genuine re-establishment of the social contract, based on mutual legitimacy rather than authoritarian supremacy.

This was the tragic failing of the previous regime—a failure with consequences Syria and the world have come to know all too well.

That a state steeped in the killing of civilians now positions itself as a protector of minorities is a bitter irony. Israel continues to discriminate institutionally against indigenous Palestinians—even those who hold its citizenship. Its claim to defend vulnerable communities stands in stark contrast to the reality of daily atrocities witnessed in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen—acts documented and verified by the very people now seeking protection from the region’s remaining occupying power.

This is a nation whose laws exclude even those minorities who serve in its armed forces, offering no recognition under its Nationality Law. The discourse of “safeguarding minorities,” when uttered by a state rooted in exclusion, is not an act of solidarity—it is a repackaging of domination in ethical language. True protection lies not in control, but in recognising the Other as equal.

That participants—and their communities—fail to confront this contradiction is itself telling. Their silence must be viewed in light of the litany of crimes, massacres, and hate speech that persist.

Ultimately, naming the attendees, analysing their motives, or interrogating their sudden appearance is fruitless. They are but fleeting figures in a much broader political theatre. To focus on them is to grant them undue attention, obscuring the systemic conditions that allow minorities to be weaponised in geopolitical games.

Without a comprehensive national policy that genuinely nurtures diversity, the space will remain open for those who exploit minorities under humanitarian pretexts—even as atrocities continue to unfold.

The protection of minorities is not achieved through lofty statements, but through the creation of a state that renders such protection unnecessary. When the law stands equally for all—regardless of language or faith—fear dissipates. External alliances become redundant. Diversity transforms into a source of strength.

Only then can the nation become a shared homeland—a place of dignity, not a battlefield for terror or a scramble for foreign “safeguards” proffered by occupying powers.

