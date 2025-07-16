Syrian Network Documents 169 Deaths in Suweida as Clashes Escalate; Israeli Strikes Hit Damascus

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has documented at least 169 deaths, including five children and six women, in Suweida province since July 13, amid a sharp escalation in violence that has included armed clashes, extrajudicial killings, and Israeli airstrikes.

In a statement on Wednesday, SNHR also reported more than 200 injuries, some critically, as verified during the period of July 13–16. The organization emphasized that this is a preliminary tally and will be updated as new data becomes available.

The victims include civilians, medical personnel, members of armed tribal groups, local factions outside government control, as well as security and defense forces affiliated with the Syrian transitional government.

Methodology and Human Rights Criteria

SNHR clarified that it does not document deaths of armed fighters from non-state factions killed during combat, in accordance with its methodology rooted in international human rights law, which focuses on violations of civilian rights. However, any death that occurs after detention is classified as an extrajudicial killing and is recorded as such.

The organization stated it is still working to determine the identity and status of each victim, including whether they were civilians or fighters, and to attribute responsibility for the killings.

Hospitals Under Fire, Medical System Collapsing

Suweida’s already fragile healthcare system has come under severe strain. Dr. Osama Kndalaft, director of the National Hospital in Suweida, told Enab Baladi that the facility had been struck by five shells and rounds of gunfire, rendering its emergency department non-functional.

He described the overall situation as “catastrophic,” citing a shortage of staff and medical supplies to treat the growing number of wounded.

The hospital has received 250 wounded and around 100 dead, a mix of civilians and military personnel, according to local health sources. The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Defense have not issued official death tolls as of yet.

Government Forces Advance in Suweida

Syrian government forces have reportedly advanced into the eastern neighborhoods of Suweida, approaching from the west, with the Internal Security Forces claiming control over several areas. State media outlet Al-Ikhbariyah reported that “lawless elements” were being cleared from these zones.

Fierce clashes continue between government forces and local armed groups, who are retreating toward the eastern and southern countryside of the province.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Damascus

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes struck key government buildings in central Damascus, including the General Staff Headquarters near Umayyad Square and areas adjacent to the presidential palace.

Enab Baladi reporters witnessed ambulances rushing from Al-Mouwassat Hospital to the targeted areas shortly after the strikes.

The latest escalation comes after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that “warning strikes are over; the painful strikes begin now.”

The current wave of military action follows weeks of mounting tension in Suweida and broader southern Syria, raising concerns of wider destabilization across the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.