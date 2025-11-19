Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Establishes Syrian-Chinese Business Council

The Minister of Economy and Industry, Nidal al-Shaar, has issued a decree establishing the Syrian-Chinese Business Council. This marks a deliberate step towards strengthening economic ties between Damascus and Beijing, reflecting the growing openness characterising relations between the two nations.

Under the terms of the decree, Fadi Ali al-Muhaymid has been appointed as president of the council, with Makram Samir Shatahi named as his deputy. The council will operate under the foundational regulations governing Syria’s joint business councils and will begin functioning immediately.

The Ministry of Economy stated that this initiative is in line with Syria’s strategic goal of expanding cooperation with China. It aims to create an institutional framework to facilitate commercial partnerships and attract Chinese investment in key sectors, particularly reconstruction, energy, infrastructure and technology.

Syrian-Chinese Communiqué

Earlier, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a joint communiqué with China following the official visit to Beijing by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani. The visit included wide-ranging discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and senior officials of the Communist Party of China.

The two sides reaffirmed the deep roots of their historic friendship and pledged to develop it further for mutual benefit. They reiterated their commitment to the core principles of state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, alongside continued coordination in international forums and multilateral institutions.

The communiqué highlighted the shared focus on reconstruction and development. It also expressed China’s strong interest in supporting Syria’s economic recovery and improving living conditions. Minister al-Shibani praised China’s humanitarian and economic assistance in recent years and conveyed Syria’s desire to expand cooperation in productive sectors and technological innovation.

Both parties agreed on the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms, addressing drug trafficking, reinforcing the rule of law, and ensuring equal rights for all Syrians. The Chinese side welcomed Syria’s efforts to restore stability and security across the country.

Syria reaffirmed its firm opposition to the use of its territory for activities that could threaten China’s security or interests, and pledged continued coordination on security matters with Beijing. The joint statement also reiterated Syria’s recognition of Taiwan as an inseparable part of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledging the government in Beijing as the sole legitimate authority representing the Chinese people.

Damascus made clear its unwavering stance against separatist movements or foreign interference targeting China. The meetings concluded with a call to turn bilateral agreements into practical programmes that advance development, and to strengthen political, economic and security cooperation between the two states.

