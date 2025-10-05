Syrian–Jordanian Cooperation Leads to Dismantling of Drug Trafficking Networks

The drug enforcement administrations of Syria and Jordan announced on Sunday, through a joint statement, the dismantling of drug trafficking and smuggling networks and the arrest of several individuals involved.

According to the joint statement, the anti-narcotics departments in both countries foiled seven smuggling attempts across their shared border, seizing nearly one million narcotic pills that were intended for illegal trade and distribution.

The statement, published by the Syrian Ministry of Interior on its official channels, added that security cooperation between the two sides led to the arrest of several suspects and the dismantling of organized criminal networks operating in drug trafficking and smuggling.

Both agencies emphasized that these achievements represent a practical model of constructive bilateral cooperation and a reflection of their shared determination to confront the security challenges associated with drug-related crimes.

They also stressed their commitment to continue joint efforts and intensify operations to pursue anyone attempting to exploit the border for illegal activities, in order to protect communities and safeguard future generations from this dangerous scourge.

Drug Smuggling Across the Syrian–Jordanian Border

Following the fall of the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime on December 8, 2024, smuggling operations witnessed a notable decline, but have since gradually resumed, as the Jordanian authorities have reported the foiling of several smuggling attempts, some of which involved armed clashes.

Reports indicate that smuggling networks previously operating under the supervision of the ousted regime took advantage of the post-collapse security vacuum to reorganize and resume activities along the Jordanian border.

The new Syrian army, in coordination with the Internal Security Forces, continues its efforts to dismantle drug manufacturing networks left behind by the former regime, while tightening border control to prevent infiltration and smuggling—in coordination with neighboring countries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.